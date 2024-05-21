ABU DHABI - SAFEEN Group, part of AD Ports Group, has announced it is trialling an electric tug within their Marine Services fleet, the first of its kind in the Middle East, which will be deployed at AD Ports Group’s flagship facility, Khalifa Port.

Unveiled during the 27th International Tug & Salvage Convention, Exhibition & Awards 2024, Dubai, the Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 is an all-electric harbour tug, expected to provide numerous advantages.

These advantages include zero emissions from “Tank to Propeller”, operational efficiency thanks to boasting a 70-ton bollard pull able to handle the largest vessels, and cost-effectiveness due to lower maintenance costs compared to diesel-powered counterparts.

Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “Implementing electric tugs into our operations aligns with our local and global and local ambitions for greener maritime operations. AD Ports Group’s commitment to a sustainable future is underscored by adopting such technologies, contributing to the overall reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime sector.”