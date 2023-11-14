Abu Dhabi Airports has announced the resumption of Russia’s Aeroflot flights. Four weekly flights will be operated on narrow-body Boeing 737-800 to the UAE’s capital.

The Russian carrier halted almost all international flights in March 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine, over fears that its planes could be impounded under western sanctions because of the conflict.

It resumed flights to select destinations, including Colombo, Bangkok and Goa in September 2022 and Dalaman, Turkey, in March 2023.

A statement from Abu Dhabi Airports said the Aeroflot flights will operate from its new Terminal A with passengers among the first to use the facilities.

“Welcoming Aeroflot to Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art Terminal A brings yet another international carrier to the UAE’s capital, showcasing the growing roster of routes and options operated from Abu Dhabi International Airport,” an Abu Dhabi Airports spokesperson said.

Aeroflot is Russia’s largest airline. Its parent company Aeroflot Group also includes Rossiya and Pobeda Airlines

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

