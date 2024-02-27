Royal Jordanian has announced two new, non-stop services in the UK; to London Stansted effective March 3, 2024, with three weekly flights, and Manchester from March 6, 2024, with two weekly flights.

This move comes in line with RJ's commercial strategy to further expand its continuously growing route network and focus on attracting inbound tourism to Jordan while enhancing traffic between Jordan and the world.

RJ Vice Chairman/CEO Samer Majali said that the new routes in the UK are a significant addition to the airline's network since RJ aims to open new travel options to its customers to serve their needs and facilitate travel of businessmen, Jordanian and Arab communities residing in the UK.

Furthermore, the new routes will enhance tourism from European countries to Jordan.

Majali pointed out that the decision to operate flights to these two stations is in view of the common interest in developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

It is bound to facilitate travel for Jordanians wishing to visit the UK and to encourage tourism and investment, particularly with the new process of issuing electronic visas to the UK.

He stressed that Jordan's flag carrier supports national efforts to promote Jordan as a tourist destination and connect Amman to major stations by giving passengers different travel offerings, building a robust regional network, and increasing the frequency of flights to many cities.

The RJ plan is focused on expanding the network of destinations to reach 60 and increasing the size of its fleet of aircraft to almost 40 in the coming years to cater to the growth and development witnessed by the air transport industry and the growing travel demand.

