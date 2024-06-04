Riyadh Air and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a new partnership between the two airlines.

The agreement was inked by Riyadh Air Chief Executive Officer Tony Douglas and Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong on the sidelines of the 80th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Dubai on June 2.

Under the MoU, the carriers will explore opportunities for interline connectivity on each other’s services, subject to regulatory approval. They will also work on other potential areas of commercial cooperation, including codeshare arrangements, reciprocal benefits for their frequent flyer programme members, cargo services, customer experience, and digital innovation as a precursor to a deeper, long-term, strategic partnership.

These will potentially offer Riyadh Air’s guests access to SIA’s network in South East Asia and the South West Pacific region, and SIA’s customers greater access to the Middle East region through Riyadh Air’s network.

Riyadh Air is a new airline based in Saudi Arabia, and it is expected to commence commercial operations in 2025, offering customers travel options to and from the Middle East.

Douglas said: “Our strategic partnership with Singapore Airlines unlocks significant benefits for our future guests as it grows our network in partnership with the World’s Best Airline. We see huge potential for strong connectivity in South East Asia and both Australia and New Zealand through the award-winning hub at Singapore Changi Airport, while also providing opportunities for westbound passengers to connect across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region on Riyadh Air. This relationship is a meaningful and deep cooperation that starts with a wide-ranging codeshare agreement and is expected to include a broad range of areas including digital and technology, loyalty and cargo.”

Phong said: “This win-win strategic partnership with Riyadh Air will enable us to offer even more options, enhanced connectivity, and greater benefits to our customers. Together, we can facilitate the growth of passenger travel between Saudi Arabia and Singapore, and beyond, via our respective networks, supporting both tourism and business links. The MoU will also allow us to find ways to work together to enhance customer experience and cargo services, and harness digital tools and solutions, potentially bringing greater benefits to both airlines in the future.”

