Saudi Arabia's new airline, Riyadh Air, is making its international debut at the Paris Air Show. It will fly to more than 100 destinations, and reach 100 million visitors, by 2030.

Riyadh Air, which will start flying in 2025, has made its first international debut at the 54th bi-annual Paris Air Show. It is owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, PIF.

Tony Douglas an aviation veteran, who until recently ran Etihad Airways, is the CEO of Riyadh Air.

The airline has ordered 39 Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner jets will not be making any major aircraft announcements at this week's Paris Air Show, according to its CEO.

"The airline will bring a new level of attention to detail to guest experience and has technology that will raise the bar for the industry," the company said.

Riyadh Air is expected to add $20 billion to non-oil GDP growth and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)