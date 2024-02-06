Recaro Aircraft Seating, a global leader in aircraft seating solutions, was selected by Air India as the premium economy and economy seating partner for its wide body aircraft.

This partnership will see more than 22,000 Recaro seats installed in both linefit and retrofit programmes over the next five to six years.

India’s leading global airline Air India chose the award-winning CL3710 and the brand-new CL3810 for economy class, while the premium PL3530 will outfit the premium economy cabin.

The first phase of this collaboration involves the retrofitting of 40 B787 and B777 aircraft with CL3710 and PL3530 seats, set to enter service in 2024. The same seat configuration shall be maintained for 12 A350 and B787 line fit aircraft entering service in 2025.

Most recently, Air India has expanded their commitment with an additional order for 34 A350 and B787 aircraft, featuring a new layout with CL3810 and PL3530 seats in the economy and premium economy cabins, respectively.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Air India, as the recipient of this substantial award," said Dr Mark Hiller, CEO at Recaro Aircraft Seating and Recaro Holding. "Recaro is eager to begin collaboration, bringing our innovative seating solutions and exceptional customer service to complement Air India's global standard of high-quality service."

“We’re happy to get into this partnership with Recaro Aircraft Seating,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India.

“This will help us offer an enhanced experience for our passengers at this transformative time for Air India and add value to our passenger-centric focus, making us more competitive on the global aviation stage.”

The PL3530, designed for premium economy class passengers, offers unparalleled comfort, functionality, ample stowage, and a generous 7” recline. The economy CL3710, a recipient of multiple design accolades, features a six-way adjustable headrest with neck support, enhancing sleeping comfort.

Designed with customisation and modularity in mind, the CL3810 brings together comfort innovations and a sleek, modern aesthetic for economy class travellers. With spacious seating, ample legroom, a six-way adjustable headrest, and lumbar support, the CL3810 sets a benchmark in comfort on long-haul flights.

All seats will showcase Air India's signature custom trim and finish. The latest in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems will also be integrated into each seat.

All three seats uphold an ergonomic and sustainable approach, and signature Recaro comfort features ensure a relaxing passenger experience. The unique seat design is built with durable and lightweight materials that contribute to the long-life cycle of the seat while simultaneously supporting a reduced carbon footprint for the aircraft.

India’s leading global airline, Air India has an extensive network with non-stop flights to 39 international destinations in 27 countries besides connecting 45 cities in India.

Having placed a record-setting order of 470 aircraft, Air India currently has 117 operating aircraft in its fleet and will be receiving a new aircraft every six days throughout 2024. A member of Star Alliance, Air India offers seamless connectivity to passengers all over the world.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).