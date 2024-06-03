Tashkent: Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri, In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), inaugurated on Sunday, June 2, the first direct flights of Qatar Airways to the city of Tashkent, the Republic of Uzbekistan.

On this occasion, Al Hajri congratulated Qatar Airways on this new achievement and appreciate its outstanding efforts and commitment to providing the best travel services to more than 170 destinations around the world.

He pointed out that adding Tashkent, known for its scenic beauty and historical landmarks, to Qatar Airways' destinations aims to enhance air connectivity with Central Asia.

He added that the launch of this new destination will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan, enhancing commercial opportunities, and promoting cooperation in economic, cultural, and tourism sectors, thus confirming the significant role played by the aviation sector in boosting the country's economy.

Also, Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri, In Charge of Managing QCAA, met Sunday with HE Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilhom Makhkamov.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest in the civil aviation field.

