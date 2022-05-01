Airport International Group has announced that the low-cost carrier, Wizz Air, recently began direct flights from Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) and four European and Middle Eastern cities at a rate of two weekly flights per destination.

The four different routes, which kicked off between March and April, included Rome (Leonardo da Vinci International Airport), Milan (Milan Malpensa Airport) and Vienna (Vienna International Airport) - in addition to Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi International Airport), whose inaugural flight was welcomed with the customary ‘water arch’ salute and Airport International Group representatives.

"We are delighted to have Wizz Air expand its direct routes via QAIA this year, linking Amman to major cities across Europe and the Gulf region," stated Airport International Group CEO Nicolas Claude.

"Having more affordable flights to global destinations is paramount to increasing traffic at QAIA and making the kingdom more accessible for tourists, who can now visit for leisure or business and enjoy Jordan’s diverse local tourism offerings," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).