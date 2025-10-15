AMMAN — The Royal Jordanian (RJ) airlines said on Tuesday that it is pressing ahead with its “ambitious” fleet modernization strategy, introducing a new Airbus A320neo aircraft this week.

“This latest addition brings the total number of new A320neo aircraft in the fleet to 12, alongside seven state-of-the-art Embraer E2 jets,” the national carrier said in a statement.

The airline also said that most of its fleet is now less than a year old, making Royal Jordanian’s aircraft among the most modern in the region. “By the end of 2025, 70 per cent of the fleet will have been renewed, including the addition of two Airbus A321 aircraft.”

“The modernisation plan is part of the national carrier’s broader goal to enhance service quality, improve passenger experience, and position Amman as a key regional transit hub,” it said.

As part of the upgrades, Royal Jordanian has outfitted two A320neo aircraft with a new “premium economy” class, with each plane featuring 180 economy-class seats, offering a middle-ground option between standard economy and crown (business) class.

“The move is aimed at supporting vital destinations across the airline’s network and attracting more tourists to Jordan, in line with national tourism development efforts,” RJ said.

Earlier this year, the airline said it added two more Embraer E2 jets for short-haul routes, bringing the total number of Embraer aircraft in its fleet to seven.

RJ said it is undertaking a full upgrade of its Boeing 787-8 fleet, currently comprising seven aircraft.

“Enhancements include the installation of inflight Wi-Fi systems and comprehensive cabin refurbishments. The first upgraded 787-8 is expected to return to service by the end of October.”

The airline also said that it plans to introduce its first Boeing 787-9 in early 2026, “marking a significant step in its long-haul fleet modernisation.”

Beyond passenger services, RJ said it is also strengthening its cargo operations. “The airline now operates a new Airbus A321-PF medium-range freighter and continues to allocate cargo space on its passenger aircraft.”

RJ Vice Chairman/CEO Samer Majal said the new aircraft additions directly support the airline’s mission to promote Jordan as a top tourist destination while expanding connectivity across the Middle East and Europe.

“Our strategy focuses on boosting tourism, improving services, and positioning Amman as a leading transit point in the region,” Majali said, adding, “We aim to grow our fleet to around 40 aircraft in the coming years and expand our network to include new destinations.”

The airline currently serves 55 direct destinations, and the fleet renewal aligns with its long-term plans to enhance operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction, he said.

