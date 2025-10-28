AMMAN — German airline Eurowings has added Amman to its global network, with its inaugural flight arriving from Stuttgart on Monday.

The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) said travelers from Baden-Württemberg can now fly directly to Amman twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, at convenient daytime hours.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin, said enhancing air connectivity is a "key" pillar of Jordan's tourism development strategy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted Germany is one of the EU's largest tourism export markets and that the new Stuttgart-Amman route strengthens cooperation between the two countries.

Hijazin added that the route will facilitate travel from southern Germany and complement the services of other airlines, promoting cultural exchange, business travel and overall tourism growth.

Director General of the JTB Abdelrazzak Arabiyat, said Germany is a "vital" tourism market for Jordan.

He stressed that the new route will boost Jordan's presence in Germany and support efforts to make the Kingdom more accessible to European travelers.

Eurowings' Head of Airport Relations and Network Operations said the airline is pleased to include Amman among its medium-haul destinations, bringing the city closer to southern German travelers.

CEO of Queen Alia International Airport Group Nicolas Devillier, said Eurowings' operations will enhance air links between Jordan and key European markets, offering convenient and flexible options for tourism and business travel.

