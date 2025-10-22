Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) is significantly enhancing its service to Bahrain by increasing direct flights between Amman and the kingdom from four to six per week, effective next Sunday.

The increase was announced during an event held at the Crowne Plaza, where RJ sales manager Madina Albalushi confirmed the move is aimed at improving connectivity and offering greater options for business and leisure travellers between the two nations.

“We’re boosting our flight frequency from four to six per week starting October 26 because Bahrain is a core market for us,” the official said.

“To celebrate, we are running a campaign with attractive promotional fares: flights to Europe start at BD59, and transatlantic flights are as low as BD199.”

The airline anticipates high demand in December due to the National Day holidays and plans to launch new Jordan travel packages soon, leveraging its popular direct Amman-North America flights.

The official added that RJ’s long-haul service features the Boeing 787 Dreamliner with Wi-Fi and sleeper options. The carrier also plans to announce services to more destinations shortly.

Dadabhai Travel managing director Aziz Gilitwala, the general sales agent (GSA) for RJ, noted that the airline currently serves 50 destinations and aims to add 22 more by 2026. This aggressive network expansion is part of a strategic goal to move toward daily operations from Bahrain and grow the total network to 78 destinations.

Jordanian Ambassador Rami Al Adwan was present at the event alongside travel agents representatives and the local media.

Attendees at the event were offered 1,000 airmiles and a chance to win one of 10 economy return tickets from Bahrain to Amman.

