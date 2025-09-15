AMMAN — Low-cost airlines have gradually begun resuming flights to Jordan from Europe, Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chairman Haitham Misto said on Sunday.

Misto told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that Hungary’s Wizz Air has started operating two weekly flights to Jordan from Budapest.

Ryanair is scheduled to resume flights to 16 European destinations starting October 28, with services to two destinations set to begin on September 20, Misto noted.

He added that three other low-cost carriers are considering the possibility of launching regular flights between Europe and Jordan, noting that a permit has already been granted to Ryanair to operate scheduled flights to 16 European destinations for the winter season.

On the process of granting permits, Misto said that airlines apply to CARC to be designated as foreign operators in Jordan, supported by requests from their home aviation authorities in line with air transport agreements signed between Jordan and their respective countries.

Required operating documents are then submitted for approval, he added.

Airlines are granted two seasonal permits each year, one for the winter season, running from October 28 to March 27, and another for the summer season, from March 28 to October 27, the CARC chairman said.

Misto stressed that low-cost flights are available to all passengers, not just for tourism.

In 2024, 344,781 passengers arrived in Jordan on low-cost carriers Wizz Air and Ryanair, while in 2023, six airlines carried a total of 885,547 passengers.

