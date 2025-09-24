Qatar - The partnership with Hamad International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport advances Qatar–China co-operation and expands global air connectivity via Doha.

Hamad International Airport has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX).



The partnership advances Qatar–China co-operation and expands global air connectivity via Doha.



The ‘sister airport’ agreement, signed at Beijing Daxing’s terminal, built to shape the next generation of air travel, complements Qatar Airways’ partnership with China Southern Airlines and the MoU between the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).



Together, these moves highlight aviation’s pivotal role in driving economic growth, cultural exchange, and rising travel demand.



Under the MoU, MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and Beijing Capital International Airport Group Company, operator of Beijing Daxing, will pursue joint projects to enhance both passenger and cargo flows. Collaboration will focus on operations, technology, service design, and innovation, positioning both airports as leaders in hub excellence.



Hamad International Airport connects to nine Chinese cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Chengdu as well as Hong Kong.



These cities are connected to more than 120 global destinations through Doha, reinforcing Qatar’s airport as the preferred Middle East hub for Chinese passengers.



Hamad al-Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said: “This opportunity affirms Hamad International Airport key role in driving aviation diplomacy, and advancing Qatar’s partnership with China. By collaborating with Beijing Daxing, one of the world’s most forward-looking airports, we are anticipating the evolving needs of tomorrow’s travellers and shaping the future of global connectivity, with Doha as China’s trusted gateway to the Middle East and beyond.”



Zhang Lin, CEO and President of Beijing Daxing International Airport, said: “As two important international aviation hubs in the world, Daxing Airport and Hamad Airport have formally established sister airport relations, and will start in-depth cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, work together to create a "golden channel" for airline network, build a "green corridor" for freight logistics, promote the "smart innovation" in operation and management, and continuously enhance the global competitiveness of the two hubs, thus becoming a deepening cultural exchange and cooperation between China and Qatar.”



The sister airport agreement builds upon a series of successful initiatives between Qatar and China. Qatar Airways’ strategic partnerships with China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines have expanded connectivity between both nations.



A testament to growing ties between Qatar and China, Qatar Airways recently announced the expansion of its codeshare partnership with China Southern Airlines.



Starting October 16, Qatar Airways will share code on China Southern’s three weekly direct flights between Beijing Daxing and Doha.



Similarly, China Southern will be expanding its ‘CZ’ code on Qatar Airways-operated flights beyond Doha to 15 destinations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. China Southern will further extend its code to flights between Doha and four major Chinese cities of Chengdu Tianfu, Chongqing, Hangzhou, and Shanghai, subject to Chinese government approvals.



Beijing Daxing marks the second Chinese gateway to be served with non-stop flights operated by China Southern Airlines. Beijing also connects with Doha through Qatar Airways’ daily flight along with Xiamen Airlines’ daily flight.



With this frequency increase and codeshare expansion, Qatar Airways and its two strategic partners, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines, will now offer 64 weekly flights across eight gateways in Greater China.



Besides aviation, Qatar and China have cultivated a strong and growing partnership on cultural and educational fronts, reflecting deep mutual respect and shared aspirations.



The China Embassy in Doha, in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University, have fostered academic collaboration and language learning programmes.



On the cultural front, Qatar Museums and the National Museum of China are working together on joint exhibitions and cultural showcases. These joint efforts reaffirm the commitment of both nations to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding long-term strategic cooperation across key sectors.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

