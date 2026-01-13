Iraq has cleared all hurdles delaying the completion of Nasiriyah International Airport, paving the way for its official opening in March, Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi said on Sunday.

Speaking during a field visit to Dhi Qar province, Al-Saadawi said construction progress at the airport was at an advanced stage and that longstanding issues facing the contractor had been fully resolved, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“All difficulties related to advance payments, contract addendums, letters of guarantee and other administrative and financial matters have been addressed,” the minister said, adding that the contractor had been instructed to complete the project meet the March timeline.

The main contractor for the project is China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), with Turkey’s Kiklop Design Hertz Insaat involved in design and supervision. Construction began in 2022, with completion exceeding 85 percent by late 2025, officials have said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

