Iraq’s Nasiriyah International Airport is on schedule to open by the end of this year, Minister of Transport Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi announced on Wednesday.

Work on the project, spread over an area of 15 million square metres, had started in mid-2022.

The Minister told Iraqi News Agency (INA) that 95 percent of the external structures have been completed, adding that the overall progress also includes four main access roads and the arrival of modern equipment in the coming period is expected to raise the completion rate to 85 percent.

Saadawi emphasised that the airport’s inauguration will strengthen Iraq’s air transport network and serve the residents of Dhi Qar province and neighboring governorates.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) is building the airport as part of a landmark oil-for-projects agreement signed between Iraq and China nearly six years ago.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

