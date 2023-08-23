The Nasiriyah International Airport project in Dhi Qar governorate is expected to be completed by mid-2025, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning said.

Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that airport is regarded as a strategically and economically important project for the Iraqi civil aviation sector.

Work on the project, spread over an area of 15 million square metres, started in mid-2022 and is expected to be completed by mid2025, he said.

The airport will have an annual passenger handling capacity of 750,000 in the first phase.

Key project components include passenger terminal buildings, a 5,000sqm cargo buildings, an additional runway, a firefighting station, an airport hotel and connecting roads with a total length of 25 kilometres.

