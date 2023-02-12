Construction of Al-Nasiriyah International Airport in Dhi Qar governorate is progressing as per schedule, the Ministry of Planning spokesperson Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi confirmed with Zawya Projects.

He said the ministry continues to undertake field visits to the project site to ensure that workflow is unimpeded and any potential barriers to implementation can be identified beforehand and addressed by the relevant authorities.

Construction work started in the middle of 2022, he added.

In August 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) will build the airport, the first project to be initiated under the China-Iraq oil for projects agreement.

He said the project, spread over an area of 3,416 acres, includes passenger terminals, air traffic control, cargo terminal, fire station, office buildings and 25 kilometres of roads.

