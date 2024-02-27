Qatar Airways will move operations to the new Manohar International Airport (GOX) in North Goa in India from June 20, it was announced Monday. Qatar Airways will cease operations at Goa’s old airport at Dabolim (GOI) on June 20 with its last departure from Hamad International Airport being June 19 and last departure from GOI being June 20.

This route will be served with the same schedule of a direct daily flight operated on a mix of Airbus 320 and Boeing 787. Qatar Airways is joining a list of airlines ready to be served by GOX, including strategic partners IndiGo and Oman Air. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, and close proximity to hotels and public transportation, the new airport is set to deliver an enhanced passenger experience.

Qatar Airways first launched its operations in Goa in India in 2009, marking the start of the long-standing partnership between Doha and Goa.

The transition from GOI and GOX heralds a superior airport experience for travellers on Qatar Airways’ network to over 170 destinations. GOX’s expansive airport experience is designed to reflect the exuberant nature of the local culture with its blend of contemporary and Goan architecture.

Its cargo facilities, comprising 25,000 metric tonnes of temperature-controlled handling capacity, has the potential to make GOX the ideal export hub in the region.

Currently, Qatar Airways flies to 13 destinations in India, such as Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram.

