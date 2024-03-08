Qatar Airways has bagged two leading accolades at the World MICE Awards held at Berlin on Wednesday. The airline has been voted, ‘World’s Best MICE Airline 2023’, and ‘Middle East’s Best MICE Airline 2023’.

World MICE Awards is the global initiative for recognising excellence in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism. The awards recognise Qatar Airways’ commitment to cultivating the MICE industry in Qatar and beyond.

The national airline supports the MICE industry with a suite of services under the one-stop digital travel solution, QMICE.

Event organisers and delegates benefit from dedicated fares, flexible booking conditions and exclusive benefits. QMICE also offers Beyond Business customers Qrewards on their MICE bookings.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori said, “We, at Qatar Airways, are honoured to be recognised for our efforts in growing the MICE industry locally and globally. As the only Skytrax 5-Star Airline and Airport Hub in the Middle East, Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport offer our customers an unrivalled experience wherever they fly.

“Our customers benefit from unparalleled connectivity on Qatar Airways’ network of over 170 destinations, and over 1,900 destinations with our partner airlines. These awards are a testament to our world-class service and our strong product offering to cater to the MICE segment.”

Qatar Airways also continues to contribute to Doha’s solidifying position as a key hub for MICE events. To facilitate the MICE industry in Qatar and beyond, Qatar Airways works closely with national stakeholders including Qatar Tourism, hotels, and exhibition centres.

Qatar Airways’ home and hub – Hamad International Airport, also plays an integral role in providing a seamless experience to MICE travellers.

