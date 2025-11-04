Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways and Air Algérie announced a codeshare partnership that will increase access to seamless connectivity between Algeria and key markets in Asia and the Middle East through the multiple award-winning Hamad International Airport. Starting today, travellers can book codeshare flights for travel starting on November 15, 2025.

Building on an existing interline partnership between the two carriers, the codeshare provides Qatar Airways customers easier access to Algiers as well as six other key destinations in Air Algérie's domestic network, including Annaba, Constantine, Oran, Tamanrasset, Timimoun, and Tindouf. Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club members will also earn Avios on codeshare flights operated by Air Algérie.

Similarly, through codeshare flights with Qatar Airways, the Algerian national flag carrier offers more travel options for its passengers traveling to Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Muscat via Hamad International Airport. This codeshare agreement will soon be expanded to include additional destinations.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Air Algérie through this new codeshare agreement, further strengthening our presence across key African markets. This collaboration will offer travellers greater choice and seamless connectivity to the Middle East, and Asia. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to deepening strategic partnerships, such as with Air Algérie, that enhance global connectivity from and to Africa through our hub, Hamad International Airport, which has been named by Skytrax as the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutive years, and ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2021, 2022, and 2024. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Air Algérie.”

Air Algérie Head of Commercial Division, Samy El Karim Boutemadja, said: “This codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways will certainly give Air Algérie the opportunity to enhance the company’s positioning in the Middle East and in Asia, by offering its customers larger possibilities to reach new destinations, as well as promoting travelling to Algeria. This agreement contributes to Air Algérie’s global strategy to expand its network and connections through its Algiers hub. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with Qatar Airways.”

Qatar Airways currently has 30 interline and six codeshare agreements with airlines across Africa, and operates 213 weekly flights to 30 cities in 21 African countries.

