Pratt & Whitney Canada recently celebrated the official opening of its new manufacturing facility at Nouaceur's Midparc Industrial Zone in Casablanca, Morocco.

An RTX business, Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers.

The 130,000-sq ft site will produce detailed static and structural machined parts for Pratt & Whitney Canada's aircraft engines, including the PT6 engine family, said the company in a statement.

The new plant is expected to create approximately 200 new jobs by 2030 and add critical production capacity to support its customers' growing need for quality and dependable engines, it added.

"This site is a strategic extension of our global production network and demonstrates our commitment to building resilient supply chains worldwide that will enable us to increase production for our customers," said Maria Della Posta, the President of Pratt & Whitney Canada.

"Through close collaboration with local organizations, we're developing the next generation of aerospace professionals, investing in the communities in which we operate and helping reinforce Morocco's position as a leader in the aerospace industry," he stated.

Since breaking ground in 2024, Pratt & Whitney's Morocco facility has progressed rapidly from construction to operational readiness, including workforce recruitment, technical training and the installation of advanced machining equipment.

The site has been designed according to lean manufacturing principles and incorporates advanced digital systems to drive quality, operational excellence and efficiency.

In addition to Pratt & Whitney, sister RTX business Collins Aerospace has manufactured cockpit solutions and flight controls in Morocco since 2012. Between the two sites, RTX employs approximately 250 workers in the kingdom.-TradeArabia News Service

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