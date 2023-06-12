Muscat: The number of passengers making use of the airports of the Sultanate of Oman increased to more than 3 million until the end of March 2023, Oman News Agency, (ONA), said.

A statement issued by ONA said: “The number of passengers through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman increased by 88 percent until the end of March 2023, recording 3,287,015 passengers, compared to the same period in 2022, which numbered at 1,746,259 passengers, according to preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre of Statistics and Information".

The number of passengers through Muscat International Airport at the end of March 2023 reached 2,959,829 passengers, compared to 1,473,818 passengers until the end of March 2022, an increase of 100.8 percent. The number of flights through the airport itself also increased by 93.9 percent, to reach 22,145 flights, compared to 11,419 flights by the end of March 2022.

Additionally, the number of passengers through Salalah Airport increased by the end of March 2023 by 34.2 percent, to reach 304,538 passengers on board 2,184 flights. There has been an increase in the number of flights, amounting to 33.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2022.

The number of passengers through Sohar Airport during the same period reached 5,401 passengers on 76 flights, while the number of passengers through Duqm Airport reached 17,247 on 152 flights.

