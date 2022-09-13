Oman Airports company has signed an agreement with To70 of the Netherlands to improve operations inside Muscat International Airport and ensure their smooth flow.

The aim is to activate the A-CDM specialized project, which provides for the execution of cooperative decisions, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The project seeks to consolidate ties between Oman Airports, airlines operating at Muscat International Airport, ground service teams at the airport and air surveillance staff. It also ensures the participation of all strategic partners of the airport through the exchange of information and operational data. The project will help improve the decision-making process and cut down flight delay time.

The agreement was signed by Shaikh Aiman Ahmed Al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, and Ruud Ummels, CEO of To70.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).