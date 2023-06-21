PARIS — Investment Minister Eng. Khalid Al-Falih stated that a new airline will be announced soon in Saudi Arabia.



Eng. Al-Falih made the remarks while speaking to Al-Alarabiya on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, where he noted that Saudi Arabia deserves a large number of airlines through which it can achieve its economic and strategic goals.



He pointed out that Riyadh Air will contribute in supporting the Kingdom's strategies, the most important of which is the tourism strategy.



He said that Riyadh needs new airlines that link the Saudi capital with 100 countries around the world directly, as well as modern airplanes such as Boeing planes, which were contracted between the company and Riyadh Air.



Saudi Arabia also needs to manufacture and connect the manufacture of planes with the global and local supply chains.



Planes will benefit logistical services, as they transport not only passengers but also goods around the world, he said.



Eng. Al-Falih stated that Riyadh will become the logistical capital of the Middle East for the distribution of important materials such as medicines and industrial materials.

