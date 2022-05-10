London-listed low-cost Wizz Air said it will explore expansion opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The carrier, which has a UAE-based subsidiary Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which is 51-percent owned by state holding company ADQ, signed an MOU with the Future Aviation Forum to explore airline market development opportunities in the kingdom.

Wizz Air will work towards enabling potential investment and operating models to benefit and add to the Saudi Arabian aviation ecosystem, boosting its tourism industry and significantly increasing its connectivity, the company said in a press release.

Under Vision 2030, the country aims to triple passenger traffic in the kingdom.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)