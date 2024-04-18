Riyadh - China Southern Airlines (China Southern) held yesterday a special event to celebrate the inaugural flight of its Beijing Daxing - Riyadh route, marking the first scheduled passenger service operated by a Chinese airline connecting the Chinese mainland directly with Saudi Arabia, China Southern Airlines said in a news release.



According to the statement, the event was attended by China Southern's senior management, representatives from the Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), the Saudi Tourism Authority, and key industry partners.



In addition to the Beijing Daxing - Riyadh route, China Southern introduced other international routes connecting to the Belt and Road Initiative countries and regions. The event highlighted the transit services and advantages at Beijing Daxing International Airport, in-flight catering, and customized cabin offerings.



"The new route is an important manifestation of the deepening cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia in the economic, trade, cultural and tourism fields and proves China Southern's firm commitment to facilitating the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Vision 2030." Mr. ZHANG Dongsheng, Deputy Director General of the Commercial Steering Committee of China Southern, expressed.



"It will not only greatly promote the people-to-people exchanges, and economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, but also build an air bridge for the mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples".



Following this sentiment, Majid Khan, CEO of Saudi Arabia's Air Connectivity Program (ACP), stated, "Today marks a significant milestone with the inaugural flight of China Southern, the first Chinese carrier to land in Saudi Arabia. This momentous occasion signifies the start of a new era of connectivity between the two countries, offering a robust avenue for mutual growth. ACP, alongside the Kingdom's air connectivity ecosystem, has played a key role in forging this partnership. Together, we have created new and exciting opportunities for both Chinese and Saudi travelers seeking to explore the diverse attractions the two nations offer".



He added, "This flight further strengthens the bridge between Saudi Arabia and China. We are excited about the prospects our collaboration with China Southern brings and the lasting connections it will create".



China Southern has introduced 14 non-stop international and regional routes from Beijing Daxing to destinations including London, Amsterdam, and eight cities within the Belt and Road Initiative countries and regions, such as Almaty and Bishkek, providing 74 round-trip flights every week.



The carrier will soon expand its network to Dhaka, in line with the Civil Aviation Administration of China's goal of building multi-functional international aviation hubs. This expansion aims to enhance air connectivity with the Belt and Road Initiative countries and regions, facilitating the development of a seamless Air Silk Road.



The inaugural Beijing Daxing - Riyadh flight was operated by an Airbus A330-300 aircraft, carrying 240 passengers. To provide an experience of "Affinity and Refinement" for passengers, China Southern transformed the maiden journey into a themed flight celebrating the new route. Delicate cabin decorations showcased both Beijing's characteristics and Saudi culture, creating an immersive travel experience. The cabin crew engaged passengers in fun activities, capturing the special moments of the maiden flight together.



Beijing Daxing-Riyadh flights operate every Tuesday and Saturday. The Riyadh-bound flight CZ5077 departs from Beijing Daxing International Airport at 15:10 Beijing time, and arrives at King Khalid International Airport at 20:10 local time, with a flight time of approximately 10 hours.



The return flight CZ5078 departs at 22:10 local time and lands in Beijing at 12:00 the following day, with a flight time of about 8 hours and 50 minutes.



Passengers travelling on this new route can enjoy international baggage through check-in service, among other products and discounts. For more information, please visit China Southern's official website at: www.csair.com/en.



Looking ahead, China Southern will continue to launch and expand flights to the Belt and Road Initiative counties and regions, advancing China's global connectivity. The airline is committed to deepening international cooperation and establishing more air corridors from China, facilitating exchanges in economy, trade, and logistics. These efforts aim to make significant contributions towards the nation's Belt and Road Initiative.