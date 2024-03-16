RIYADH — Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's newest national airline, commemorated its first anniversary on March 12, 2023, with a series of strategic partnerships and agreements aimed at bolstering its operations.



With plans to initiate its inaugural commercial flights by 2025 and connect Riyadh to over 100 destinations worldwide by 2030, Riyadh Air's first year has been marked by significant progress and preparation.



Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, reflected on the year's achievements: “2023 was an exceptional year during which we were able to lay the groundwork for our future operations. We anticipate even greater successes in the coming year.”



At the 56th General Assembly of the Arab Air Transport Association (AACO) and the Future Investment Initiative, Douglas outlined the carrier's ambition to become the most digitally advanced airline globally.



Riyadh Air aims to redefine the travel experience through sustainability, unparalleled hospitality, and cutting-edge comfort, contributing to the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics and supporting the diversification of Saudi Arabia's economy. The airline's introduction is expected to generate approximately $20 billion in non-oil GDP and create numerous job opportunities.



Notable achievements include the procurement of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and a deal to purchase 90 GEnx engines for its fleet. Riyadh Air has also been assigned the airline symbol RX, officially marking its presence in the global aviation sector.



Among its strategic initiatives, Riyadh Air established a collaboration with Saudi Airlines during the Dubai Air Show, representing a pioneering agreement between the nation's carriers.



Riyadh Air also entered into an agreement with Lucid, the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer, focusing on commercial, marketing, and operational synergies for travelers. Partnerships extend to industry giants such as Lufthansa Systems, IBM Consulting, Swiss-AS, CAE Group for Pilot Training, Microsoft, Oracle, Accenture, and Adobe.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).