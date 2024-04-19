Saudi Arabia is reportedly looking to launch a new airline, which will focus on serving the African market.

The airline will launch in Riyadh, with the aim of supporting tourism and investment in the kingdom and the African continent, Saudi Arabia’s Al Eqtisadiah Arabic newspaper reported, citing multiple sources.

Regulatory approvals have been obtained from Saudi and the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), the report added. Details of the launch, and the company’s routes have yet to be disclosed, the Al Eqtisadiah said.

The new airline would be a relaunch of a defunct carrier that operated between 2016 and 2021 in Saudi but was forced to shut due to economic challenges.

The new airline is expected to launch multiple air transport routes between several African countries and Saudi cities, with direct flights and stopover flights, Al Eqtisadiah added.

