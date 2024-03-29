RIYADH — Red Sea Global (RSG) is set to mark a pivotal moment as Red Sea International Airport (RSI) prepares to receive its first international flight.



This inaugural flight, operated by flydubai, will connect Dubai International Airport (DXB) directly to RSI starting April 18, introducing a new twice-weekly service that further integrates The Red Sea destination into the global travel network.



Since September 2023, RSI has been served by a schedule of domestic flights by Saudia, and with the addition of flydubai operations, the airport will see eight flights per week.



John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global, emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating, "RSI will serve one million guests a year at full capacity, situated within three hours flying time of 250 million people. This first international flight signifies a major step towards establishing Saudi Arabia as a premier global tourism destination. We're excited to open our doors wider to the world, welcoming visitors from the UAE, the broader Middle East, and beyond."



RSI is crucial for facilitating access to The Red Sea destination, which already hosts two luxury resorts: Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea, and St. Regis Red Sea Resort.



The latter recently hosted legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. With three more resorts, including Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Shebara with its unique overwater villas, and Desert Rock nestled between mountains, set to open this year, the destination continues to expand its luxury offerings.



Michael White, Chief Commercial Officer of Red Sea International Airport, highlighted the arrival of international travelers as an exciting development phase for RSI, following the commencement of domestic operations last year. "We're dedicated to offering exceptional services to both passengers and airlines and are eager to extend our network to cater to global travelers," White said.



Committed to sustainability, RSI is on the path to becoming the first carbon-neutral airport in the Middle East, employing innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions, optimize energy use, and improve resource and waste management. Features such as local material use in construction, 100% renewable energy utilization, and design strategies to minimize light pollution, align with LEED Gold Certification standards and Dark Sky Guidelines.



Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President at flydubai, expressed pride in becoming the first carrier to operate flights from the UAE to RSI, offering direct access to Saudi Arabia's luxurious Red Sea resorts. "This operation underlines our commitment to connecting underserved markets and enhancing connectivity through Dubai’s aviation hub," Sreedharan said.



By 2030, The Red Sea will feature 50 resorts with over 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across islands and inland sites, complemented by luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities.

