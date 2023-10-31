UAE - One of the largest airport terminals in the world is all set to begin operations in Abu Dhabi on November 1. At triple the size of the previous terminal, Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A will see 28 airlines serve a network of 117 destinations worldwide.

According to Abu Dhabi Airports, all major services and facilities are now ready to receive the new terminal’s first passengers. Airlines will transition to the terminal over a two-week period. Here is all you need to know about flying to or from the new terminal, the airlines that will operate from there and how to get there.

Will all airlines operate from Terminal A starting November 1?

November 1-14 will be a transition period for airlines. This means all terminals — A, 1, 2 and 3 — will operate simultaneously. From November 15, all airlines will operate exclusively from Terminal A.

What you need to do if flying to or from Abu Dhabi on November 1-14.

If you are flying to or from the UAE Capital in the first two weeks of November, you need to check the latest flight information on the Abu Dhabi International Airport website, or with your airline, to confirm your terminal. As mentioned above, all Abu Dhabi airport terminals will operate simultaneously from November 1 to 14.

Which airlines will operate from Terminal A?

November 1: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and 15 other international airlines will start flying from the new terminal.

November 9: Etihad Airways will operate 16 daily flights.

November 14: All 28 airlines — including Etihad and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi — will be fully operational from Terminal A.

How to get to the new terminal.

From Abu Dhabi: Two main roads lead from the city centre to the airport.

From the E10 highway: Follow signs with airplane icon, then signs for Passenger Terminal A. From 30th Street: Khaleej Al Arabi Street merges with the E20 highway. Continue along the E20 highway following signs of airplane icon, via Al Rawafid Street and Al Diyafah Street, then signs for Passenger Terminal A.

From Al Ain: Drive on the E22 highway (Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road) for approximately 140km, then join the E10 highway going north (Dubai-bound), then follow the signs with the airplane icon and signs for Passenger Terminal A until you reach the terminal.

From Dubai: Drive on the Sheikh Zayed Road for approximately 80km towards Abu Dhabi. The road then becomes the E10 highway continuing towards Abu Dhabi city. Just after the signs for Yas and Saadiyat Islands, there is an exit to Abu Dhabi international Airport Terminal A. Follow the clearly marked signposts until you reach the airport.

Are there smart gates and biometric systems at the new terminal?

According to the terminal operator, passengers will experience a seamless journey from pre-travel to the boarding gate, “facilitated by the latest technologies and interconnected biometric systems”.

Terminal A will be the first in the world to include all nine biometric airport touchpoints. In the first phase, biometric solutions will be installed in key areas such as self-service bag drops, immigration eGates and boarding gates. When fully operational, it will use facial recognition technology to screen passengers and minimise wait times.

Is there a way to travel between terminals if a passenger arrives at a wrong one?

Complimentary shuttle buses are available to will ferry passengers between airport terminals.

