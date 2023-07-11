Kuwait - Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, will connect Tehran with direct flights starting from July 14.

The airline will operate two flights a week to the Iranian capital city facilitating travel for passengers between the two countries. By starting operations during the holiday season, Iranian residents and others with families in Iran can benefit greatly from the direct flights, the airline said.

The airline also provides convenient connections via Kuwait to other destinations in its network making it a great choice for outbound travellers from Iran. Iranian travellers can choose to fly Jazeera for their religious journeys to Saudi Arabia as well as for leisure trips to other countries in the region, it said.

Tehran is the third destination Jazeera will be operating in Iran alongside Mashhad and the more recently launched Shiraz.

Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “Following the launch of Tehran, we now serve three cities in Iran. Iran has been an integral part of our expansion plans and we are happy to grow the number of routes we operate to the country. This is not only beneficial to the large Iranian community in Kuwait but also for travelers from Iran to other parts of our network. As always, we aim to ensure the comfort and convenience for passengers at more reasonable fares.”

