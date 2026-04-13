Kuwait Airways has announced that it will resume scheduled flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka, via King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, starting April 15 with passengers transported by land through the Nuwaiseeb border crossing.

This is part of a series of destinations recently launched by the company via Dammam, including London, Cairo, Istanbul, Lahore, Amman, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Manila, bringing the total number of destinations operated by Kuwait Airways to 11.

Kuwait Airways Acting Chief Executive Officer, Captain Abdulwahab Ibrahim Al-Shatti affirmed that Kuwait Airways continues to relaunch its destinations, particularly in response to the high demand from the company’s valued passengers.

He added that the company continues to implement its operational plans efficiently to ensure smooth travel, noting that it has prepared all available resources and mechanisms to handle travel requests and provide flights for passengers to specific destinations.

Al-Shatti added that the launch of the Colombo destination reflects its importance to Kuwait Airways passengers and the national carrier’s plan to continually add new destinations to its daily flight schedules, including several other key destinations, particularly in light of the current circumstances, demonstrating the company’s commitment to meeting passenger requirements.

Al-Shatti stated that Kuwait Airways offers a service for submitting visa applications to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for residents who have made prior reservations on Kuwait Airways flights.

He explained that Kuwait Airways in cooperation with Al Khairan Mall, will provide travellers exclusive offers from several brands at the mall, giving them the opportunity to shop at special prices before departure.

Al-Shatti concluded by stating that the company is working continuously with relevant authorities inside and outside the State of Kuwait to ensure the best operational solutions, emphasising that the safety and security of passengers and aircraft crew remain the national carrier’s top priority. -TradeArabia News Service

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