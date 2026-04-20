Kuwait - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited the Kuwait International Airport, accompanied by Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and President of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

During the visit, His Highness held a meeting where he was briefed by officials on reopening plans and measures taken to ensure smooth operations, including the readiness of facilities, safety and security systems, and precautionary procedures.

He also toured key areas of the airport, including departure and arrival halls, customs inspection points, baggage handling systems, operational and technical support systems, as well as the latest preparations in runways and ground services.

His Highness stressed the importance of full coordination among relevant entities to ensure the airport's readiness for operations in line with approved plans, supporting air transport in the country.

He commended the significant efforts of national and technical personnel in preparing the airport and ensuring the resumption of air traffic following the suspension imposed by exceptional circumstances. (KUNA)

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