Kuwait has signed three contracts with Limak Holding covering the final phases of the ongoing Terminal 2 project at Kuwait International Airport.

Kuwait has signed three contracts with Turkey’s Limak Holding to complete the remaining phases of the Terminal 2 project, according to local Arabic-language newspaper Al-Rai.

The project is designed to accommodate 25 million passengers annually in the first phase, and up to 50 million passengers in future phases.

The $4.3 billion mega project was awarded to Limak in May 2016. MAMMOET and Mega Yapi are the subcontractors supporting Limak. The structural engineering contractor is Werner Sobek.

The project consists of three packages - the first package includes the passenger terminal, central station, and service tunnels; the second package includes Multistorey Car Park Building, Connection Roads, Bridges and Landscaping Works and the third package comprises aircraft parking apron, taxiways, and service buildings.

Limak Holding had signed contracts for packages 2 and 3 with the Ministry of Public Works in July 2020 and September 2024 respectively.

The total area for the T2 site is approximately 6.8 million square metres (sqm) with a built up area of 700,000 sqm. The terminal was designed by Foster & partners along with Gulf Consult.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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