Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in Amman, Jordan has welcomed welcomes today (September 20) the first Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The flag carrier of Ethiopia will operate three weekly direct flights between Amman and Addis Ababa.

The inaugural flight - which carried on board Ethiopian Airlines representatives - was greeted with the customary ‘water arch’ salute, in the presence of representatives from Airport International Group; the carrier’s general sales agent in Jordan, Dahab Travel; and ground handler, Menzies Aviation.

“We are delighted to be welcoming a new regular carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, to our growing airline network and to be creating a direct connection to the carrier’s hub of Addis Ababa; one of the most important airport gateways to Africa. By doing so, we are actively solidifying QAIA’s standing as the prime gateway to Jordan and the Levant by presenting our passengers with various route options - a foremost priority of ours as we work towards recovering pre-COVID traffic figures,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management.

