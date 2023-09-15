Hamad International Airport (DOH) has won the “Best Airport in the Middle East” award at the 2023 Business Traveller Awards, organised by the publishers of Business Traveller magazine.

The award ceremony took place at London’s Royal Garden hotel on Wednesday (September 13). Doha’s airport has also been recognised at the second-best airport in the world.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “We are honoured to receive the prestigious award for 'Best Airport in the Middle East' from Business Traveller. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class services and underscores our unwavering dedication to offer our passengers an unforgettable travel experience. We take immense pride in our role as the ultimate gateway to Qatar and the Middle East – as we look forward to further enhancing our position as the favoured travel destination.”

The Business Traveller Awards has been one of the most prominent in the travel and hospitality industry for over 30 years, and the winners are voted by Business Traveller readers.

The awards ceremony was attended by over 200 industry titans to celebrate the achievements in the aviation and hospitality industries.

Hamad International Airport has been consistently ranked among the best in the world due to its passenger-first approach, ensuring operational excellence through digitised services and passenger autonomy.

The airport utilises advanced airport systems and continues to optimise airport operations by integrating smart solutions and strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

The airport has been designed as a diverse lifestyle destination with exquisite fine dining options, art collections, luxurious shopping options, entertainment and relaxation facilities with over 180 world-class retail and dining options curated by the award-winning Qatar Duty Free, many of them being world firsts and exclusives.

