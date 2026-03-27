Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has announced the operation of limited repatriation flights to select destinations in the Indian subcontinent via King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, further supporting passenger travel during the temporary closure of Bahrain’s airspace and certain countries in the region due to current developments.

These special flights come in addition to Gulf Air’s current temporary network of 10 destinations operating via Dammam, which includes 10 destinations covering London Heathrow, Bangkok, Mumbai, Chennai, Manila, Cairo, Frankfurt, Paris, Casablanca, and Nairobi.

Gulf Air will operate the following limited flights for passengers eligible to travel to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain starting tomorrow (March 27) with flights to and from Dhaka (Bangladesh). This will be followed by flights to Indian city Kochi on March 27 & 29.

The other flights being operated are:

March 28- New Delhi (DEL) – Dammam (DMM)

March 29 - Dammam (DMM) – Trivandrum (TRV)

March 30-Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) – Dammam (DMM)

April 1 - Kochi (COK) – Dammam (DMM)

April 3 - Dhaka (DAC) - Dammam (DMM)

Gulf Air reiterated that its operations from Bahrain International Airport remain temporarily suspended, and the airline will resume normal operations only after reopening of Bahrain’s airspace.

Bahrain's flag carrier said these flights via Dammam are solely intended for passengers travelling to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"Local passengers will not be permitted to board or disembark in Dammam, nor will any transit traffic to any other point in the airline’s current network be permitted," said a spokesman for Gulf Air.

Passengers can book their flights via gulfair.com, the Gulf Air mobile application, or through authorised travel agents. Gulf Air will also provide transportation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam for passengers holding confirmed bookings.

For us at Gulf Air, the highest priority at all times remains the safety and security of our passengers and crew," he stated expressing the airlines' appreciation for the passengers’ patience and understanding during this difficlt period.

Gulf Air, the first national carrier in the GCC, was established in 1950. Today, it flies to more than 50 destinations across the GCC, Asia, Europe, America, and the Indian Subcontinent.

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