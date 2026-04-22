Muscat – International passenger traffic at Omani airports decreased by 3.2% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, reflecting regional aviation disruptions linked to the Iran-US war.

According to National Centre for Statistics and Information data, international flights at Muscat International Airport fell 4.5% to 19,419 till the end of March 2026, down from 20,334 in Q1 2025.

International passengers at Muscat airport dropped 2.4% to 2,857,817, compared to 2,929,495 in the first three months of 2025. Arrivals decreased 4.4% to 1,397,401, while departures eased 1.1% to 1,446,890. Transit passengers rose sharply to 13,526 from 3,904 a year earlier, an increase of 246%.

At Salalah Airport, international flights decreased 16.1% to 866 from 1,032 in Q1 2025. International passenger numbers fell 17.1% to 135,767, compared to 163,870 last year. Arrivals dropped 22.9% to 62,618, while departures decreased 11.2% to 73,149.

Suhar Airport recorded a 28.6% fall in international flights to 30, down from 42. International passenger numbers dropped 54.7% to 135, compared with 298 in Q1 2025.

At Duqm Airport, overall passenger numbers reduced 24% to 10,964 from 14,423 during the same comparison period.

Combined data for Muscat, Salalah, Suhar and Duqm show that total passengers across Omani airports was 3,456,663 at the end of March 2026. Total flights stood at 20,315 during the period.

The contraction in international traffic coincided with heightened regional tensions following the Iran-US war, which led to airspace restrictions, flight rerouting and temporary suspensions across parts of the Middle East. The disruptions affected connectivity through major regional hubs and reduced travel demand on several international routes.

While domestic traffic showed resilience, the first-quarter figures underline the impact of geopolitical instability on cross-border air travel to and from the sultanate.