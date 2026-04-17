Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has elevated its premium travel experience across all flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Mumbai and New Delhi, both operating four times daily.

The airline will introduce its Airbus A321LR twice daily to both Mumbai and New Delhi, which will complement two daily wide-body services connecting Abu Dhabi to each city.

Consequently, all guests flying from the two cities in Etihad’s premium cabins will enjoy the airline’s award-winning hospitality, with lie-flat, direct aisle access luxurious seats.

Arik De, Etihad's Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said: “This is a major upgrade on our flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Mumbai and New Delhi, which demonstrates our commitment to the strategically important Indian market where we serve 11 gateways.

“Guests travelling to and from both cities can now enjoy a true First experience throughout their entire journey when connecting from these cities to global destinations like London, Paris, Zurich, Geneva, New York and Toronto. Likewise, our Business guests will enjoy lie-flat seats and a premium experience with luxury amenities, fine dining and hospitality on all flights connecting Mumbai and New Delhi.”

First Deluxe and Business Deluxe guests will also benefit from a luxurious ground experience, with door-to-door chauffeurs, with First Deluxe guests also benefitting from the Etihad Concierge, a personal travel assistant service and Meet and Assist at the airport, making travel as effortless as possible.

The A321LR experience

The Airbus A321LR, which already operates all flights to Kolkata, provides elevated comfort, refined design and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity across all cabins.

The A321LR introduces a true First experience with two private First Suites, with sliding doors for privacy and an elegant space to dine, work and relax. With space for a companion, the First seats transform effortlessly to fully flat beds complete with luxurious textiles. Seats feature a 20-inch 4K screen, wireless charging and Bluetooth connectivity, and guests will enjoy Etihad’s renowned First culinary experience.

In the Business cabin, there are 14 lie-flat, window-facing seats, each with direct-aisle access for enhanced privacy. Luxury amenities and fine dining elevate the service.

In the Economy cabin, 144 ergonomically designed Economy seats feature 4K touchscreens with Etihad’s extensive range of entertainment including a wide-range of movies from Bollywood to Hollywood.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

