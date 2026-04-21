Qatar has begun a phased reopening of Hamad International Airport (HIA) to foreign carriers, marking the most significant step yet in the country's effort to restore normal aviation operations following nearly two months of disruption triggered by the US-Iran conflict. The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) confirmed the decision in a statement issued Monday, saying it followed a comprehensive assessment conducted in coordination with all relevant national authorities.

The authority stressed that all flights would operate in strict accordance with internationally recognised safety and security standards, with full precautionary measures in place to protect passengers and aviation personnel. Qatar closed its airspace on February 28, 2026 following the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, grounding virtually all commercial flights. In early March, the QCAA authorised a partial resumption of air navigation with limited operational capacity, primarily to support passenger evacuation and repatriation flights, as well as cargo operations.

From March 18, Qatar Airways resumed connecting itineraries through Doha, ending a two-week period during which no transit passengers had been accepted. Monday's announcement marks the first time foreign airlines have been formally cleared to resume scheduled services since the suspension began — a distinction that signals a meaningful shift in the trajectory of recovery.

Only select carriers will resume initially, and passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines as schedules may change and rebooking backlogs continue to be addressed.

The scale of disruption to one of the world's busiest transit hubs has been considerable. In 2025, Hamad International Airport recorded 282,975 aircraft take-offs and landings, and passenger traffic reached 54.3mn travellers, with August alone exceeding 5mn — its busiest month on record. Restoring foreign airline access is widely seen as essential to rebuilding those volumes and re-establishing Doha's role as a major connecting point between Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

Terminal services at HIA have partially resumed alongside the recovering flight schedule, with shopping, dining, and lounge facilities operational, though still at reduced capacity.

Under normal conditions, more than 57 airlines operate from the airport. The recent US-Iran ceasefire has brought cautious optimism, contributing to a gradual increase in daily operations, though full reopening of unrestricted Qatari airspace has not yet been declared. International Business Times Aviation analysts expect a gradual return toward normal capacity over the coming weeks, with full restoration possibly not occurring until mid-to-late 2026, depending on regional stability.

Qatar Airways has extended flexible rebooking and refund provisions for affected passengers. Those with bookings for travel between February 28 and June 15, 2026 can make two free date changes — with rebooked travel valid up to October 31, 2026 — or request a full refund for the unused portion of their ticket.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

