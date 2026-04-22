Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation has affirmed its full readiness to enhance operation during this Hajj season by providing more than 3.1 million seats for inbound and outbound flights and operating more than 12,000 scheduled and charter flights through six main airports.

The airports include: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Taif International Airport, and Prince Abdulmohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu.

These efforts are part of an integrated framework carried out in coordination with the relevant entities, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to providing the best services to pilgrims and enabling them to perform their rites with ease and peace of mind, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of improving the quality of services provided to Hajj pilgrims and Umrah performers.