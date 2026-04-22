DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, affirmed that Dubai’s aviation sector, under the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, continues to play a vital role in connecting global markets, supporting the global economy through efficient passenger and cargo movement, and shaping its future.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed commended the outstanding performance of all teams at Dubai International Airport, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, reviewed operations at Dubai International Airport, including passenger services provided by Emirates.

He also visited the Dubai Police operations centre and was briefed on its role in safeguarding the airport and enhancing travel safety through advanced smart services.

He was also briefed on ongoing smart technology upgrades to promote efficiency, ensure seamless passenger flow, expedite travel procedures and enhance passenger comfort.

“I am proud of the teams at Dubai Airports, Emirates and flydubai. Our world-class aviation ecosystem continues to maintain smooth, efficient operations amid evolving conditions while ensuring safety, reflecting the resilience and preparedness of Dubai’s systems,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Dubai Airports continues to play a central role in reinforcing the city’s sustainable growth and its position as a bridge between global markets. As we look to the future, Dubai Airports will continue to advance its expansion plans in line with our vision to shape the future of global aviation, driven by our relentless focus on innovation and excellence. We continue to invest in advanced infrastructure and talent to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a vital global gateway connecting people, markets, and opportunities worldwide,” he added.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also reviewed Emirates Airline’s operations, expressing appreciation for the efforts of its teams. He highlighted the airline’s pivotal role, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in connecting the world to Dubai, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global aviation hub through a network spanning 123 destinations in 65 countries.

He praised the professionalism and commitment of pilots and cabin crew at all times and under various conditions, commending their continued delivery of the high standards of quality long associated with Emirates.

He received a briefing on the functions of Emirates’ Network Operations Control Centre, the nerve centre of the airline’s operations, and its recent upgrades. The centre is equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, high-precision computer vision systems, and real-time geospatial mapping to proactively monitor flight movements, weather conditions, and global developments. This enables rapid response and efficient operations management, ensures on-time arrivals and departures, and supports seamless cargo and logistics operations through integrated coordination across departments.

He was also accompanied by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs; and Lieutenant General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Vice President of Dubai’s State Security Department.

Dubai International Airport recorded a milestone performance in 2025, welcoming more than 95 million passengers and retaining its position as the world’s busiest international airport for the twelfth consecutive year. Total flight movements reached 454,800, a rise of 3.3% year-on-year, reflecting sustained network and capacity growth across the year.