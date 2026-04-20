Oman Air has also expanded services to the Indian Subcontinent, increasing frequencies to Calicut from six to ten weekly starting from April 21, alongside added capacity to Mumbai and Dhaka.

Oman Air has announced the resumption of flights to Dubai, Bahrain and Khasab, as of April 18, 2026.

The latest update follows the reinstatement of the airline’s services to Dammam and Amman earlier this month, as it continues its phased return to regular regional operations.

The national carrier will initially operate five weekly flights to Bahrain, four weekly flights to Khasab, and daily flights to Dubai, with frequencies expected to increase in line with demand.

These adjustments reflect growing demand across both passenger and cargo segments.

The recent resumptions are complemented by a series of frequency enhancements across the network.

Services to Salalah have increased to up to five flights per day from Sunday to Wednesday and Fridays, and seven flights per day on Thursdays and Saturdays, supporting strong domestic demand.

Elsewhere in the region, flights to Riyadh will increase from 21 to 24 per week starting April 23, while services to Amman will increase from four to six weekly flights from the beginning of May.

The airline recently announced plans for further network expansion in 2026, with new routes to Singapore, Taskhent and Sochi, as well as the introduction of a direct Salalah-Dubai service, all anticipated for the summer schedule.

Oman Air is also progressing on a number of product and service initiatives including onboard connectivity, future cabin configurations and loyalty programme enhancements, due to be rolled out from Q2 2026 onwards.

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