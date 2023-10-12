Bahrain - Group Amana, a regional leader in design-build construction, has completed its Jet A1 Fuel Farm and Hydrant System Installation project for Bahrain International Airport (BIA).

The project, inaugurated under the patronage of Dr Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Bahrain’s Oil and Environment Minister and the Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, marks a pivotal step in modernising BIA's services, Aviation fuelling facilities, and infrastructure to meet stringent environmental standards and international safety measures.

Led by Amana’s Aviation Fuelling business unit, the newly established 77,000 square metre fuel farm, with a 30,000 cubic metre fuel capacity, is poised to elevate Bahrain's global status as a primary hub for jet fuel services.

Optimising aviation fuel supply

It promises to optimise aviation fuel supply to meet the surging global demand, projected to reach $793.62 billion by 2030. The fuel farm is equipped with cutting-edge technology, a comprehensive network of underground pipelines, and advanced storage facilities, all geared towards enhancing operational efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and providing world-class services, fostering sustainable economic growth.

Amana has made substantial investments to establish expertise in the aviation fueling sector over the past 17 years, delivering over $550 million worth of projects across the Middle East, Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Jihad Joseph Bsaibes, CEO of Amana Contracting Group, stated: "Group Amana is steadfast in its commitment to delivering certainty and excellence in landmark projects within the region, and this project is no exception. It signifies years of hard work during the unprecedented uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the challenging circumstances, our agility ensured precise and timely execution of our engineering, construction, testing, and commissioning processes. This achievement marks a significant milestone that significantly bolsters Amana’s standing in the aviation fueling industry."

New phase of growth

Bsaibes added: "Now, we are embarking on a new phase of growth, with plans to expand our aviation fuelling operations beyond the GCC and the Middle East, extending our reach to East Asia and Central Africa."

Mark Thomas, Chairman of the Bahrain Airport Jet Fuel Company, praised the fuel farm project for creating a sustainable foundation for the future of energy. He commended BIA's commitment to modernising its infrastructure and facilities in line with international standards.

