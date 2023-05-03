Go First, an airline operating in India has temporarily suspended bookings on its website. Passengers are unable to buy tickets until May 15, with bookings only available from May 16 onwards.

This decision was made after the airline announced the cancellation of all flights scheduled for May 3, 4, and 5, citing operational reasons. The airline had said it would offer a “full refund” to passengers affected by these cancellations.

Travel industry experts in the UAE believe that the entire operations of Go First could be discontinued for many reasons. “Firstly, the airline has clearly mentioned on their website about the ticket refund. Normally, if a scheduled flight is cancelled, the amount is credited to an e-wallet which can be rescheduled within a year. However, in this case, a complete refund is provided, which strikes a doubt,” said an agent based in the UAE.

Another agent said there is no clarity from the Go First management, “And now the website shows all the flights are fully booked until May 15.”

On Twitter, scores of passengers asked if flights post-May 5 would take off, but the responses from the airline's social media team were non-committal.

To such queries, the airline responded along the lines of "We are checking your query and will update you as soon as possible."

The cash-strapped Indian airline filed for bankruptcy, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).