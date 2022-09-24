LONDON — flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, won Skytrax Award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for the fifth time in a row at a forum held in London on Friday, September 23, 2022.



The Skytrax Award, launched in 1999, is the highest award in the aviation industry and the most important global standard for excellence among airlines worldwide.



Bander Almohanna, CEO of flynas, said: “The crowning of flynas for the fifth year in a row as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East with the Skytrax Award in the most important global forum for the aviation industry confirms our leadership as a national air carrier that raises the name of the Kingdom high on its National Day, and achieves the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Strategy for the Civil Aviation Sector in KSA.



He stressed that this win reflects flynas’ commitment to operational excellence and meeting the aspirations of its traveling guests, in addition to achieving its growth and expansion strategy under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” which included launching more than 16 new destinations in 2022, bringing the number of flynas destinations to more than 70 domestic and international destinations.



“flynas fleet continues to grow, as it reached 38 aircraft in the first half of 2022 and will increase to 52 aircraft by the end of 2023. In addition, flynas Board of Directors approved to increase the purchease order for new aircraft to 250 aircraft, in an effort to participate effectively in achieving the Strategy for the Civil Aviation Sector in KSA, which aims to reach 300 million passengers and connect the Kingdom with 250 international destinations by 2030,” Almohanna added.



The Skytrax Awards are awarded after a multi-month evaluation that includes more than 100 countries; by conducting the largest survey of its kind to measure passengers’ satisfaction in the world annually. Based on the survey results, the winners of Skytrax Awards are announced.



By winning the award for this year, flynas now has five awards from Skytrax as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.



flynas has achieved the highest rating in the Official Airline Rating conducted by the non-profit organization APEX, which is one of the most significant associations of airlines worldwide. In the assessment that included 600 companies globally, flynas was ranked in the 4-star low-cost carrier category, the highest category of low-cost airlines. Moreover, flynas has been ranked as the Leading Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East by the World Travel Awards for seven consecutive years.

