Riyadh: flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and Saudi air carrier, has made an exciting announcement regarding the launch of direct flights connecting Bishkek and Osh in Kyrgyzstan, as well as Almaty in Kazakhstan, to Jeddah.



Furthermore, the airline will increase the frequency of flights between Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, and Jeddah as part of its partnership agreement with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP).



This strategic collaboration, established in April of this year, is a significant milestone in the growth of Saudi Arabia's tourism industry and the strengthening of ties between Central Asia and the Kingdom. Starting from August 20th, flynas will initiate direct flights from Osh, the second-largest city in Kyrgyzstan. Following that, on September 2nd, the airline will launch flights from Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, to Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport. These routes will operate with three weekly direct flights, resulting in a total of six weekly flights between the two cities.



Additionally, flynas will enhance connectivity between Almaty and Jeddah by introducing two weekly direct flights, commencing from September 2nd. This expansion aligns with the broader efforts of the Saudi ecosystem to attract 100 million annual tourists to the Kingdom by 2030.



From August 20th, visitors from Tashkent will benefit from increased options as flynas enhances its offering with an upgrade to three weekly direct flights to Jeddah. This builds upon the success of the initial launch of the route on September 14th, 2022.



This accomplishment is the result of collaboration between a thriving domestic ecosystem and the expertise of the Air Connectivity Program in developing robust air routes and ensuring their resilience.



Currently, flynas operates an extensive network that covers over 70 domestic and international destinations, with a frequency of 1,500 weekly flights. Since its establishment in 2007, flynas has served over 60 million passengers. With a focus on growth, the airline aims to further expand its reach by serving a total of 165 domestic and international destinations, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030 and contributing to increased air connectivity within the Kingdom.