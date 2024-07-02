DUBAI - flydubai inaugurated its operations to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan on Monday. This marks the start of the carrier’s daily services to Islamabad and Lahore.

The inaugural flights touched down at Islamabad International Airport (ISB) and Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE) and were warmly welcomed by airport officials.

Flights will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to ISB and LHE.

flydubai’s network in Pakistan includes Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot.

The carrier has built a growing network of more than 125 destinations across 58 countries served by a young fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.