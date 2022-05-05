UAE low-cost carrier flydubai will move dozens of flights to Al Maktoum International Airport at the Dubai World Central (DWC) next week to pave way for runway repairs at the Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Starting from May 9 to June 22, commercial passenger flights to and from at least 39 destinations, mostly in the Middle East and Asia, will be operated at Dubai’s second airport, the budget airline said on Thursday.

Flights that will be redirected to DWC include those bound to Egypt, India, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sudan and Turkey.

Flydubai said it will continue to operate other trips into and out of Terminals 2 and 3 at Dubai International, with some flights to and from select destinations expected to be split between DWC and DXB.

Dubai International’s northern runway will be closed for 45 days to allow major refurbishment works. The second airport will operate at full capacity during the repair period, handling about 1,000 flights per week.

Flights to be moved to DWC airport:

Addis Ababa

Ahmedabad

Alexandria*

AlUla

Bahrain

Chattogram

Chennai

Delhi

Dammam

Dhaka

Doha

Entebbe*

Faisalabad

Gassim

Ha'il

Hyderabad

Istanbul (SAW)

Jeddah

Karachi

Kathmandu*

Khartoum*

Kochi

Kolkata

Kozhikode

Kuwait

Lucknow

Madinah

Mashhad*

Multan

Mumbai

* Indicates that flights to and from this destination are split between Dubai World Central (DWC) and Terminal 2 or 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com