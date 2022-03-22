Dubai International’s (DXB) northern runway will be closed for more than a month to allow major refurbishment works, Dubai Airports said on Tuesday.

The closure will run for 45 days from May 9 to June 22, 2022. Flights will continue to operate at Dubai International, although “a number” of services will be redirected to Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai’s second airport.

“As DXB is a dual runway operation, the hub will continue to welcome guests throughout this period,” Dubai Airports said.

The upgrades to be carried out will be “extensive”, similar to the level of work done on the same runway in 2014, Dubai Airports said. In 2019, DXB’s southern runway also underwent improvements.

“While regular runway maintenance is scheduled on a weekly basis, more extensive upgrades such as the one planned require a complete closure of the runway,” Dubai Airports said.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com